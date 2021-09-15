Mayor Schor Makes Appointments to Boards and Commissions

LANSING, Mich. — Mayor Andy Schor recently announced new appointments to City of Lansing Boards and Commissions.

Board of Water and Light

Matthew (Dusty) Horwitt is to be appointed as an at-large member of the Board of Water and Light Board of Commissioners for a term to expire June 30, 2025. Horwitt is a Certified Energy Master with approximately 15 years of experience with environmental nonprofit organizations.

Human Relations and Community Services

Cordelia Black is to be appointed as an at-large member of Human Relations and Community Services Board of Commissioners for a term to expire June 30, 2022. Black serves as Executive Director of School Culture for the Lansing School District.

Police Board of Commissioners

Andrew Abood is to be appointed as an at-large member of the Police Board of Commissioners for a term to expire June 30, 2025. Abood is a local attorney and lifelong resident of the Lansing area.

All nominees have been vetted by the City of Lansing and meet the qualifications as required by City Charter.

