Mayor Andy Schor announces nearly $170,000 in arts and culture grants

LANSING, Mich. — Applications are now open for the city of Lansing's 2021 Arts and Culture Grants. The city will award $167,500 for selected art projects.

Included in the funding is the return of the $75,000 Arts Impact Project grant, plus $87,500 in Arts Projects Grants.

“Investing in arts and culture is an investment in our community, our spaces, and our lives, offering opportunities for healing and growth. Being a city that is abundant in arts and cultural experiences, enriches the lives of our residents and makes our neighborhoods thrive,” Mayor Andy Schor said in a news release. “These grant dollars will fund art projects that reflect our area’s diversity, creativity, and ingenuity, making Lansing a place where everyone will be proud to live and excited to visit, which benefits us all.”

Projects already funded this year include Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center’s ARTpath, Lansing 5:01’s Dam Jam, Capital City Film Festival’s PLAY, Lansing Symphony Orchestra’s neighborhood concerts, and Peppermint Creek Theatre’s Lansing State Journal Storyteller Project Production.

“These City of Lansing Arts & Culture Grants are so important to our community, and we are privileged to be able to administer them to area artists and arts organizations,” said Meghan Martin, Arts Council executive director. “These dollars create jobs for our region’s artists and help our organizations provide essential programming that boosts our economy and shows that our city recognizes the importance of arts and culture for all in our communities.”

The grants are now open, and the application deadline is Sept. 14.

If you have questions about applying for grants, contact Arts Council membership and program manager Taylor Haslett at taylor@lansingarts.org. Complete grant information can be found at www.lansingarts.org/grants.

