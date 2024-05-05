"May the Fourth be with you" - Free Comic Book Day in Lansing

Video shows Summit Comics & Games during Free Comic Book Day.

Vendors, artists, and cosplayers shared their passion of pop culture during the May 4th celebration.

Summit offered free comics and half off discounts on select Star Wars merchandise.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

May 4th marks Star Wars and Free Comic Book Day, and Lansing residents lined up outside Summit Comics & Games in Washington Square Boulevard to join in on the fun.

Local vendors, artists, and cosplayers lined the block, sharing their love of pop culture with visitors, and hundreds of comics were available to the public.

"I have a Lansing series that I'm working on right now where I put superheroes into different scenes you might recognize in Lansing," said artist Matt Chapman (@m_thomas_chapman). "You see the atmosphere is super fun, super inclusive and welcoming."

And this day comes with a good cause. In organizing the event, Summit teamed up with The League of Enchantment, a cosplay nonprofit charity group that visit children in hospitals to bring hope and smiles.

"Our mission is to bring smiles to the kids and kids at heart," said League of Enchantment Junior Media Assistant Geneviev Whittaker. "We go to events like these to raise funds to buy them care packages which are filled with coloring books, comic books, toys, anything to help them get their mind off of all the stuff they're going through while in the hospital."

Summit also teamed up with members from the 501st Legion, another nonprofit organization, to bring a galaxy far far away, right in our neighborhoods.

"May the Fourth, that's a Jedi Holiday. We're the Empire, we're still working today," a trooper told me.

Alexis is a manager at Summit, and tells me the goal of today is to bring smiles to the community.

"We just want people to come on in, grab their free comic books and just have a good time, that's the most important thing," said Alexis. "We're all working together and trying to create an awesome, fun family experience for people to come to."

Alexis and Batman told me that next year they plan on making this event even bigger.

"We're looking at food trucks, live music, more vendors, more comic artists, more cosplayers, all right here on Washington Square," said Batman.

"Bigger and better," Alexis added.

