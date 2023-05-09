Mason amusement company brings carnival to Lansing for a second weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Looking for some family fun this weekend? Step right up to Abundant Grace Church in Lansing for some carnival fun and games.

The carnival, hosted by Abundant Grace Church and Elliott's Amusements, a Mason-based amusement fair company, began last week and will continue through this upcoming weekend. The carnival offers classic carnival rides for all ages. Individuals 17 and younger must be accompanied by an adult in order to gain entry.

Ticket prices begin at $2, and unlimited ride wristbands are available for $20 a person.

According to the carnival's event website, no backpacks or purses are allowed within the event, and all diaper bags will be searched upon entry.

The carnival will be open on Thursday and Friday from 4-10 p.m. It will also be open from noon-10:30 p.m. Saturday and 1-8 p.m. Sunday.

