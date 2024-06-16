Man shot and killed in Lansing homicide

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing police say a 35-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday night.

At approximately 10:19 p.m., members of the Lansing Police Department were dispatched to 4000 block of MacDougal Circle for reports of a shooting.

Police say officers arrived in the area and found a 35-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound. The Lansing Fire Department responded as well and provided medical assistance before transporting the victim to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

So far, no arrest has been.

Police do not believe this was a random act.

This is an active investigation. Police are working to determine the sequence of events and the details of the incident.

