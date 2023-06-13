Man charged with murder of MSU student in 2008 faces trial in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — In November 2008, Krista Lueth, a Michigan State University student, disappeared. Now, almost 15 years later, a man suspected of murdering Lueth will stand trial in Lansing Tuesday, June 13.

Brad Cournaya, who was Lueth's boyfriend at the time of her disappearance, is suspected of murdering the MSU student based off of evidence that was found along Interstate 127 belonging to Lueth. While her body was never found, Cournaya's truck was spotted broken down near the same area. Cournaya was charged in connection to Lueth's murder in 2020.

Cournaya, a 56-year-old man who was originally from Mason, will stand trial at the Ingham County 30th Circuit Court in Lansing. The criminal case will be presided over by Judge Joyce A. Draganchuk.

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, Cournaya is currently serving a sentence at the Carson City Correctional Facility for one count of human trafficking of a minor for commercial sexual activity and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

This is a developing story.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook