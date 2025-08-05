Magic Johnson honors his father with community car show in Lansing this weekend

The second annual Earvin Johnson Senior Law Enforcement Community Car Truck Show will take place Saturday in Lansing.

The event honors Johnson's father's love of cars while supporting local law enforcement and first responders

WATCH: Magic Johnson hosts car show honoring father's legacy in Lansing.

Magic Johnson honors his father with a community car show in Lansing this weekend

The Union Missionary Baptist Church parking lot in Lansing will transform Saturday as it hosts the second Earvin Johnson Senior Law Enforcement Community Car Truck Show.

"It's in his name because he loved cars, we want to always promote the police to make sure we understand they protect our community and the first responders and what they do, for people in need," Magic Johnson said.

Magic's father passed away at 88 in March 2023, but the basketball legend has found a way to honor his father's memory while giving back to the community that shaped him.

The car show will take place Saturday, August 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Union Missionary Baptist Church in Lansing.

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.