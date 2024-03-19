LPD spreads love for reading at Mid-Michigan Leadership Academy

On Tuesday officers with the Lansing Police Department's Community Service Unit stopped by Mid-Michigan Leadership Academy to read.

March is National Reading Month and the department wanted to do their part to help encourage kids to read.

Video gives you a look inside the event.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It's National Reading Month and the Lansing Police Department is doing its part to spread the love for reading with kids.

On Tuesday officers with the Lansing Police Department's Community Service Unit sat down at Mid-Michigan Leadership Academy to read some popular books.

Officers got a chance to read to three classes at the school.

Some of the books that were read were Clifford the Big Red Dog and Hair Love.

Officers say events like this are important to encourage kids to read more and get to know officers.

"Engaging with the youth is extremely important and it's heartfelt to the department so that we can bridge that gap between law enforcement and the community," said Community Service Officer DJ Rudd.

Students also received junior police officer stickers for being good listeners and participating.

