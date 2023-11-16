Looking for a job? Check out this job fair for Lansing's new family warming center

LANSING, Mich. — If you’re looking for a job Lansing’s new family warming center has positions available.

They will be having open interviews this Friday at the Letts Community Center from 9:30am until 12:30pm.

They are looking for people who loves to help out and serve the community.

Positions are seasonal and part time.

You must bring in an updated resume.

For more detail, click here.

