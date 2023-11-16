Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodDowntown - Old Town - REO Town

Actions

Looking for a job? Check out this job fair for Lansing's new family warming center

job fair file
file photo
Job Fair
job fair file
Posted at 3:36 PM, Nov 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-16 15:36:53-05

LANSING, Mich. — If you’re looking for a job Lansing’s new family warming center has positions available.

They will be having open interviews this Friday at the Letts Community Center from 9:30am until 12:30pm.

They are looking for people who loves to help out and serve the community.

Positions are seasonal and part time.

You must bring in an updated resume.

For more detail, click here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tianna Jenkins

12:23 PM, Jan 12, 2021

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Tianna Jenkins

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter