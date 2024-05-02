LOOK INSIDE: Time capsule found buried in a Lansing hospital

Items inside a time capsule discovered during the demolition of a part of McLaren Greater Lansing's greenlawn campus were revealed on Wednesday.

The time capsule dates back to 1929.

Video takes you inside the moment where they unveiled history.

This old copper box has been sitting for years.

"Nearly 100 years old," said President and Chief Executive Officer at McLaren Greater Lansing Kirk Ray.

Waiting for someone to find it and uncover what was left inside.

"It was a surprise because it was hidden behind a wall," Ray said.

Workers discovered it behind a cornerstone that signifies the 1929 building that originated was a tuberculosis hospital.

They had no idea it was there.

"The reason we wanted to share it with the community was because it's a piece of history," Ray said.

Wednesday community members gathered at McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital to get a glimpse.

Things like old newspapers, advertisements, and a book.

"Specifications for the entire building for 1929," Ray said.

An invitation and even photos...Including one from the staff in 1929.

"I was amazed at how intact everything was almost 100 years later if you think about it," Kirk said.

As people lined up to get a closer look, one man has been waiting to see what was inside for years.

"My god it's interesting," Jim Currin said.

Jim Currin was a carpenter in the 1980s and was a part of the team that built the wall over the cornerstone.

He says he knew it was there and for him this moment is special.

"Some of those people were working their way back then when I was hired in," Currin said.

As far as where this history will try to figure out what will stay at the hospital or if some might go to a history museum.

But for now, they are just happy to take all of this in.

"Its it's about preserving history," Ray said.

