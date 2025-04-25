Local travelers prepare for REAL ID requirements to take effect

Video shows what you need to know about the REAL ID requirement and provides insight from local travelers.

The REAL ID requirement is quickly approaching, and domestic travelers will need one to pass through airport security checkpoints.

Beginning May 7, you'll need a REAL ID to fly domestically.

To get a REAL ID at the Secretary of State's office, you'll need these documents:



Your current driver's license or ID

Your passport or birth certificate

2 proof of address documents

This deadline is quickly approaching, and the requirement has slipped from the minds of some of our neighbors.

For more information about the REAL ID requirement or to schedule an appointment, visit the Secretary of State's website.

