Local businesses across our neighborhoods wrap up the holiday shopping season

Local businesses across our neighborhoods wrapped up the holiday shopping season.

I caught up with a few to see how it went,

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Local businesses across our neighborhoods are wrapping up the holiday shopping season. I caught up with a few to see how it went, and what they hope moving forward.

"We had actually a really great year," Owner of Thriftique, Atalie Buycks said.

"For the entire year of 2024, it wasn't that great honestly, a little rough," Voodoo's World Of Oddtiques, Owner John Harrison said

Voodoo's World Of Oddtiques, Owner John Harrison tells me the year didn't go as planned.

"Wasn't as busy as everyone thought it would be, being an election year had a lot to do with it, people were not sure which way it was going to go, so they didn't spend a lot of money," Voodoo's World Of Oddtiques, Owner John Harrison said.

However, the Owner of Thriftique, Atalie Buycks says it was a success and was proud of the progress the store made.

"Winter season was excellent, people shopping and looking for their gifts, the end of the year was fabulous," Owner of Thriftique, Atalie Buycks said.

Buycks tells me while it can be rewarding being a one-woman band it can be a lot of pressure as well and hopes for consistency in 2025

"Staying consistent, being here when I say I will be here one of the harder things being a sole proprietor, sometimes the hours can be really long," Owner of Thriftique, Atalie Buycks said

And Harrison is hopeful his store will bounce back and make 2025 a great one.

"Bringing in more items look back and see what sold and what was popular and bring in promotions," Voodoo's World Of Oddtiques, Owner John Harrison said.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook