Live Weather Blog: Winter storm hits west and central Michigan; here's what to expect

All eyes are on a major winter storm, expected to bring widespread, heavy snow and strong winds Friday into Saturday. This will be a HIGH IMPACT EVENT! Snow totals between Friday and Saturday night will likely range between 8" to over 12". Isolated locations could receive up to 14" of snow. Below is a live blog featuring the latest information from around our neighborhoods....

12:00 PM: Looking at the latest models...

8:12 AM: Crews in Ingham County are reminding drivers of some safety tips while on the road...

6:16 AM: On the heels of Michigan’s first major storm of the winter, over 400 Consumers Energy and contractor crews from as far away as Colorado, New York and Alabama are preparing for another strong storm system expected to sweep across the state this weekend.

“We expect this storm to deliver heavy snow and winds over the next couple of days, and Consumers Energy is ready,” said Chris Laird, Consumers Energy’s vice president for electric operations. “Even as our lineworkers finished restoring power from this week’s first storm, we were already looking ahead and preparing to ensure we keep the lights and heat on for the people who count on us.”

Trucks and essential materials are prepared and staged to support restoration efforts in key areas, including mobile storm units that already are parked near Grand Rapids and Tawas to bring supplies closer to restoration work.

Laird encouraged Michiganders to continue preparing for this storm. Some tips for severe weather include:

