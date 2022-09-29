Lions, Spartans, Wolverines, oh my! Potter Park Zoo: College Day is happening this weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Every college student knows that tailgating season is upon us! The Potter Park Zoo is hosting College Day on Sunday, Oct. 2, to tailgate with the animals.

Animals will be receiving football-themed treats during the animal enrichment events and making choices to predict the outcome of the widely anticipated Michigan vs. Michigan State game.

College students who wish to attend can gain admission into the zoo for free with a valid student ID. Tailgating events will take place from 1-3 p.m.

For more details on the event, visit the Potter Park Zoo College Day web page.

