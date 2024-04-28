Lions' draft makes an impact on a local business.

And while we expect draft talk in sports bars and rec leagues that conversation can also come from some unlikely places.

Watch video above to learn about Ink Therapy.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The Lions draft has been the talk of our neighborhoods. And while we expect draft talk in sports bars and rec leagues that conversation can also come from some unlikely places.

"I have done a Lion on the side of a guy's neck saying it was the Detroit Lion," Ink Therapy tattoo artist Larry Nickles said.

Larry Nickles has been doing tattoos since he was 12 years old and remembers one of his favorites. A special one for a Detroit sports fanatic.

"One guy came in and got a Detroit sleeve it had the Pistons Red Wings Lions, it was lovely lots of people love sports, and what better time to get it than during draft season." Ink Therapy tattoo artist Larry Nickles said.

Draft season in Detroit has brought a huge energy to the team. Around 275-thousand fans showed up on day one and hundreds of thousands more on Friday and Saturday.

Combine that with a team coming off an NFC championship game, and local tattoo artists may want to practice that Lions logo even more.

"Done plenty of Detroit Lion tattoos it's cool to do them cause people are big on sports to see be so into their team that they get a tattoo I think that's one of the coolest things," Ink Therapy tattoo artist Deshawn Portee said

And Nickles hopes this will finally be the year. here he's putting on some Lions Super Bowl ink.

"Last year rejuvenated life with us, I was screaming and sad when they lost that last one but this year 2024 they gonna take it this year," Ink Therapy tattoo artist Larry Nickles said.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook