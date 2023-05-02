LGBTQ+ Artist in Michigan Exhibition kicks off May 3

LANSING, Mich. — Looking to celebrate diversity and inclusivity here in Lansing? Look no further than the first ever LGBTQ+ Artist in Michigan Exhibition.

Partnered with Suits and the City, a nonprofit that advocates for LGBTQ+ visibility in mid-Michigan, the Lansing Art Gallery and Education Center will showcase an exhibition of sculptures, photographs and mixed media pieces dedicated to highlighting the perspectives and experiences of LGBTQ+ artists in Michigan.

The exhibition kicks off on Wednesday, May 3, and runs until June 29.

An opening reception for the gallery will be held on Thursday, May 11, which will include light refreshments and a performance piece by Lorelei D'andriole.

