LCC hires new Chief of Police

LANSING, Mich. — Daryl Gaines has been hired as Lansing Community College’s new Chief of Police, starting the week of May 31. Chief Gaines joins LCC from the Baltimore Police Department, where he worked for 20 years as a patrol officer, detective, sergeant, lieutenant, and major.

“I am honored to join the ranks of LCC’s Public Safety Department, and I appreciate the confidence the college has placed in me,” Chief Gaines said. “I look forward to getting to know LCC’s students and employees, and the broader Lansing community.”

LCC also released the results of an audit that reviewed three years of Public Safety data. The audit was conducted by an external firm, Baker Tilly, and analyzed every recorded officer-initiated contact, citation, and arrest. The audit found that LCC officers did not appear to show racial bias in arresting or citing individuals. It also provided several recommendations for ongoing improvement, like instituting new practices to make examining Public Safety data more efficient.

President Steve Robinson wrote a blog post explaining some of the audit results and LCC’s next steps.

“The first step in leadership is looking in the mirror,” Robinson said. “This audit was one of the steps we are taking to be part of the solution and lead by example during this national reckoning with institutionalized racism.”

