LCC Founding President Philip J. Gannon Passes Away

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Community College’s founding President, Dr. Philip J. Gannon has passed. The college administration is committed to continuing his legacy and honoring his contributions to the City of Lansing and higher education through their continued service to the Lansing community. Plans are underway to commemorate and celebrate his life. Specific information will be provided at a later date and time.

When reflecting on Dr. Gannon, LCC’s current President Dr. Steve Robinson said “Dr. Gannon was a visionary who made an indelible mark on Lansing and Mid-Michigan. The creation of Lansing Community College has transformed generations of lives and careers.” Upon learning of his passing, Dr. Robinson shared an important memory: “Shortly after arriving at LCC, I had a long telephone conversation with Dr. Gannon about the founding and history of Lansing Community College. Not only was he sharp and insightful about the college, he was incredibly funny and engaged. He will be missed by the college community that meant so much to him.”

Dr. Gannon graduated from Detroit Northern High School, and earned a B.A. degree from Albion College and a M.S. and Ph.D. from Michigan State University. He received the Distinguished Alumni Award from Albion College in 1971 and the Distinguished Alumni Award from Michigan State University in 1990. His involvement in the Lansing community included: Economic Development Board, Human Relations Committee, Chairman United Way/General Campaign, Vice President of Chamber of Commerce of Greater Lansing, Lansing General Hospital President of Board of Directors, Greater Lansing Urban League, and Commissioner Higher Education Facilities/Authority. In 2016, Dr. Gannon was presented with a key to the City of Lansing by Mayor Virg Bernero.

Dr. Gannon was a Commissioner and examiner for the North Central Commission on Colleges and Universities, 1965-1987, and was appointed by the White House to the National Advisory Board of International Education and the National Advisory Committee on Accreditation and Institutional Eligibility. He served as a technical education consultant to Belize, China, Hungary, Japan, Korea, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam. Dr. Gannon was U.S. Navy pilot during World War II and served in the Ready Reserves, retiring as Captain, U.S.N.R.

Dr. Gannon and his wife were married for over 65 years. They have three children, all honor graduates of Lansing Community College.

Today, we remember and honor Dr. Philip Gannon (1922 – 2021).

