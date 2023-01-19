LCC drops men's and women's doubleheader to KVCC

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Community College men's and women's basketball teams were in action Wednesday night in a doubleheader against Kalamazoo Valley Community College. The women's tipped

off first and had a lead heading into the fourth quarter. A late rally by the Cougars handed the Stars their sixth straight loss 65-58. On the men's side, a high-scoring and back-and-forth first half saw the Stars down three at the break. In the second half, KVCC took control winning 104-80.

WATCH: For highlights of both games.

