'Lansing's time is now ' Mayor Andy Schor delivers State of the City Address

On Tuesday Lansing Mayor Andy Schor summed it all up in his seventh State of the City address.

He talked about whats happening in the city and his vision for the future.

Video gives you a recap of Mayor Schor's speech.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"Lansing's time is now," Mayor Andy Schor said.

Mayor Andy Schor took center stage inside Grewal Hall in downtown Lansing, for his State of the City Address.

"Today I will talk about where we have been and my vision for our city's future," Schor said.

A vision that includes the continued momentum of several major development projects brought to life by several people in the city.

"I just seen a lot of opportunity for growth right here and to make a positive impact in this community," Moneyball Sportswear Founder Desmond Ferguson said.

Ferguson was recognized during Tuesday's speech and is proud of the momentum within the city.

"So the things that we do in the community you're talking about free basketball clinics, growth for the business, things that we do for a lot of individuals and families I think is appreciated. We appreciate that people appreciate us," Ferguson said.

Mayor Schor also touched on several other projects we've told you about before.

From a new playground on the riverfront to the redevelopment of the fisher body plant, and plans that are in the works to transform Logan Square.

"This is a high-traffic area and has a lot of potential," Schor said.

Mayor Schor said one of his top priorities was ensuring a safe community.

"Violent crime is down over 27 percent from the peak 2021 year and homicides, while all terrible, have also gone down 17 percent," Schor said.

Violent crimes aren't the only thing they are addressing...He says they are also focusing on people speeding in the streets.

"I don't like ticketing Lansing residents, but we need people to slow down and keep streets and pedestrians safe," Schor said.

Schor ended his speech by stating he loved being mayor and will keep working for the city.

"To keep us moving forward and going strong. This is my vision for the future. This is the vision of Lansing," Schor said.

