Lansing's J.W. Sexton High School building off last year's strong finish

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing's J.W. Sexton High School football team won three of their last four games last season. The team is hoping to take that momentum into this season and get back to the playoffs.

"We're back in the mix, we had a good season ending it well last year. Excited to get a chance to be back out here and put some wins together and show people that we are really truly a playoff team," head coach Johnel Davis said.

With the winning ways to end the season, Sexton believes that can translate into this year.

"Everybody was really just finding out what their job was. Everybody find out what their purpose on this team was. Going towards the end, everybody really clicked into it" wide reciever Devon Hodges-Smith said.

The team has quite a few starters returning in the trenches and know they will be relied upon to lead the offense.

"We do it for the team. We're lineman, and it's the only position that has men in it. We work hard to block for our running back and receivers," offensive lineman Christopher Manuel said.

Sexton starts the season at Lansing Everett Friday, Aug. 26.