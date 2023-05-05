Lansing youth leadership program gives under-privileged kids the opportunity to learn tennis

LANSING, Mich. — The Letts Community Center in downtown Lansing hosts the Todd Martin Youth Leadership (TMYL) after-school tennis program. The program provides students in under-privileged areas the opportunity to play tennis.

"The goal is to provide access to academic support and also life skills and teach tennis to under-resourced families in Lansing," Cody Cross, the TMYL tennis director, said.

We got the chance to talk and play tennis with third grader Jayden Hobbs. I asked him his favorite part about playing tennis.

"I learn how to communicate with other people and learn new and different things about sports," Jayden told me.

Solona Fuentes is the tennis coordinator for TMYL. She was once in the program and now gets to lead from the other side.

"It's really cool to be able to see myself and even let the kids know like that was me when I was your guys' age, so like you guys can be in the same position," Fuentes said.

Long-time Michigan State tennis coach Gene Orlando started helping out with TMYL when he started at MSU, and now after retiring, he's continued to do that.

"I got to help out and be a part of the start, and 31 years later, I have the opportunity to even probably even give more," Orlando said.

It is also a special month at the Letts Community Center with May being National Tennis Month. They are holding a free community event Saturday, May 6, from 11 a.m. to noon where families are able to do tennis drills for the whole family. More information on the event can be found here.

