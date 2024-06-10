Lansing Woman's Club Celebrates it's 150th Anniversary

The Lansing Woman's Club is celebrating its 150th Anniversary.

The club was created to give women educational opportunities through the writing and presenting of research papers.

Members of the group submit one research paper every three years.

Watch the video above to see the open house celebration that took place on Sunday.

“A tribute to that women continue to make this city great, whether the boys like it or not.” Said Annalise Wilson.

“We were founded in March of 1874, and we have been meeting continuously that whole time.” Said Penny Swartz.

The Lansing Woman’s Club was created to give women who were denied college the chance to get more educational opportunities through the writing and presenting of research papers. Today the club still serves the same purpose.

“It sounds, sometimes, a little Victorian to people, Oh, your ladies who get together and read research papers? But the learning we acquire here we take out into the community to improve it." Said Valerie Marvin.

Over the 150-year span, members of the club have directly driven change within Lansing.

“The very first president of what would become the Sparrow Women's Board of Managers was also a women's club member. The very first woman to serve in state government was the founding president of the Lansing Woman's Club.”

For all of its members, it created an environment that could not be achieved anywhere else.

“What it has provided me, especially in retirement, is the opportunity to keep my brain engaged.” Said Swartz.

“It's a camaraderie, it’s the opportunity to be in the same room with different kinds of women.” Said Kim Hoppe.

https://lansingwomansclub.org/

