Lansing Winterfest returns for the entire month of February

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Winterfest is returning, but instead of just having fun for a weekend, you can enjoy outdoor activities for an entire month.

Lansing Winterfest will take place the whole month of February.

Each weekend, you will have a chance to check out a cool theme and enjoy fun activities with the family. Some of the activities include live ice carvings, ice skating, a cold butt boat race and more.

There will also be hot cocoa and s'mores stations, live entertainment and winter pop-up market.

The event is open to all ages and is a way to help lift up the downtown area.

"Adding year-round activities and amenities for our residents helps contribute to the culture and sustainability of downtown during this transformative time, whether you come out for each weekend, or just one, we look forward to having you come downtown and have fun this winter season at Winterfest,” said Cathleen Edgerly, executive director of Downtown Lansing Inc., in a press release.

