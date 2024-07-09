Lansing To Open New River Overlook In Fulton Park

A new river overlook in Fulton park was unveiled Tuesday that allows guests a view of the Grand River.

This overlook will replace the dock originally built in 1980 that burned down in 2020.

Watch the video above to get a glimpse of what it looks like!

Things are looking a little different in Fulton Park, where the city is unveiling the new river overlook, replacing the dock that was destroyed in 2020.

Four years after the fire, this newly constructed overlook is a spot for neighbors to relax, read, watch local boaters, and take in the picturesque view of the Grand River.

“I’m really glad we can be here to share this with the neighbors, to share this with our city, as one of our beautiful parks,” said Andy Schor.

Mayor Andy Schor and Parks and Rec Director Brett Kaschinske revealed the overlook on Tuesday

"It's in competition for the greatest view, in Lansing, of the Grand River," said Kaschinske.

Kaschinske said he hopes to connect to the other side of the river to Anderson Park to be able to tie the Lansing river trail into the system and connect to Delta Township, bringing the neighbors together.

“Allowing you to live here to pay your taxes allows us to be able to make the city beautiful and just a wonderful place to be,” said Isacc Francisco.

Isaac said this project would not have been possible without the help of his city, his team, and the neighborhood.