Lansing store giving baby formula away for free

LANSING, Mich. — The baby formula shortage has left many families struggling. Now. the Fretail Store in Lansing is giving formula away for free.

Owner Mike Karl said that the Fretail Store carries some of the most needed formulas, and people are driving all over the state to come and get some.

They have given more than one thousand cans of formula away in the past two weeks, Karl said.

"We're allowing anybody and everybody to come in and get what they need," he said. "As long as they haven't eaten with the shortage."

The Fretail Store is open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays in the Lansing Mall with some exceptions.

"If there is a special case, I don't care if you're from Detroit or Up North in the U.P.," said Mike. "If you can't find a can of formula, I will give you that kind of formula.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook