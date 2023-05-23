Lansing Shuffle thinks of the big picture, unveils live-painting mural installation

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Shuffle & Social Club will be hosting artists from all over Michigan Tuesday, May 30. The event will lead up to the painting and a reveal of it's new mural, created by international artist Ghostbeard.

The mural, which is a collaboration between Gary Horton and his mural at the Detroit Shipping Co., will be painted live, in front of Lansing residents. Painting beginning at 8 a.m. and continues through 10:30 a.m.

Artists will also be selling their artwork at the event with 5% of all art sales to be donated to the Lansing Art Gallery and Education Center.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook