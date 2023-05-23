Watch Now
Lansing Shuffle thinks of the big picture, unveils live-painting mural installation

Lansing Shuffle &amp; Social Club
Posted at 5:52 PM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 17:52:14-04

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Shuffle & Social Club will be hosting artists from all over Michigan Tuesday, May 30. The event will lead up to the painting and a reveal of it's new mural, created by international artist Ghostbeard.

The mural, which is a collaboration between Gary Horton and his mural at the Detroit Shipping Co., will be painted live, in front of Lansing residents. Painting beginning at 8 a.m. and continues through 10:30 a.m.

Artists will also be selling their artwork at the event with 5% of all art sales to be donated to the Lansing Art Gallery and Education Center.

