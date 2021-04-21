Lansing schools will remain online for the rest of the school year

LANSING, Mich. — All Lansing School District classes will remain online for the rest of the school year

“Recent reviews of COVID-19 metrics for the district and for the state of Michigan have determined the need to remain 100 percent remote with screen to screen learning through the end of the year,” Superintendent Sam Sinicropi said in a press release.

To keep staff and students safe, the district must remain online, he added.

“We know this is disappointing news for many people, but given the statistics and evidence, unfortunately, the choice to remain online through the end of the school term is clear," Board of Education President Gabrielle Lawrence said.

Face-to-face, one-on-one services currently offered through the Department of Special Education will continue, and learning labs in the city will remain open and operational, according to the release.

The school year ends on June 11.

The district plans to offer a summer program. The Student Opportunities for Academic Re-Engagement Program will last four weeks. Session A is scheduled from June 21 through July 15, and session B is scheduled from July 19 through August 13.

Spokesperson Robert Kolt says these will be held in person because there’s an expectation that COVID numbers will drop by that time.

