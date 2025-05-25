Lansing school to add metal detectors after a disassembled, unloaded gun was found on campus

LANSING, Mich — The Dwight Rich School of the Arts says it will be adding metal detectors after a disassembled, unloaded gun was found on Thursday

Officials with the district say the disassembled, unloaded weapon was quickly recovered, and no students or staff members were injured.

The school released a statement on the issue:

Dear Dwight Rich Families,

We want to inform you of a situation that occurred at the end of the school day. A disassembled, unloaded weapon was found on campus. The weapon was swiftly recovered without incident. All students and staff remained safe throughout the situation.

We understand that news like this can be concerning. Please know that the safety and well-being of our students and staff is always our top priority. We are taking this matter very seriously and are following all appropriate protocols.

If you or your child has any concerns, please feel free to reach out to the principal or school staff.

As always, we are committed to providing a safe, supportive, and secure learning environment for all students. If you have any questions or would like to speak further, please don’t hesitate to contact our office.

Thank you for your partnership and continued support.

Respectfully,

Mrs. Harris

