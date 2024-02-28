Lansing School District's graduation rate is the highest in its history

The Lansing School District now has a graduation rate of 76.37%.

"We as a district are creating a place where children want to learn, they want to be, and where they will succeed," said Superintendent Ben Shuldiner.

The results are in, and according to the Michigan Department of Education, the Lansing School District now has a graduation rate of 76.37%.

Superintendent Ben Shuldiner says they’ve been tracking the numbers every day and are excited about the outcome.

"When I got here, it was 62.10, and now, in two years, we’ve been able to raise it over 14 points," Shuldiner said.

The Lansing School District also reduced its dropout rate by 8.73%, which is the lowest dropout rate for the district.

"Even when kids aren’t making it all the way through the four years they are staying with us, they are being part of our education," Shuldiner said.

The school district also added support by adding graduation specialists on the district and school levels.

Their job is to keep up with the kids and do everything they can to ensure they walk across that stage.

"On the school level, it is following up on every single one of their students. Maybe they are doing a home visit, maybe they are knocking on doors, maybe they are calling the parents, seeing them in the hallway," Shuldiner said.

Shuldiner says none of this would be possible without the hard work of the students, the community, family, and educators.

And although they’ve made history, the work isn’t over.

"I can’t wait to see where we are next year and the year after because we are coming to get that 85% graduation rate in 2025," Shuldiner said.

