Lansing residents enjoy the warmer temperatures on Christmas Day

Mid-Michigan saw above-average temperatures for Christmas, with highs in the 50s in Lansing on Monday.

Residents made the most of it, spending some time outside while celebrating the holiday.

Video shows residents reacting to the warmer weather.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A year ago, Mid-Michigan was dealing with the aftermath of a snow storm. But a year later, highs were in the 50s in Lansing, and people were downtown making the most of it.

"It is just so refreshing," Danielle Hoffman said.

"It's great to be able to get out here on Christmas like this," Jonny Hoffman said.

Danielle and Jonny Hoffman got outdoors to walk their dogs near the Capitol. They say the weather has been a welcomed sight.

"Being able to take them walking without having to pile on sweaters or worry about salty sidewalks, it's been refreshing and it's nice," Danielle said.

Others, like Chris Mcrae, who was in town from southern France to visit his son, says he never saw weather like this for the holidays while he lived in Windsor, Ontario.

"Originally I'm from Windsor," Mcrae said. "You never get anything like this. I remember -25 degrees celsius."

For those of us using Fahrenheit, that's -13 degrees. A world away from the spring-like temps we saw in Mid-Michigan on Monday.

