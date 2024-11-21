Lansing Promise announces new expansion, increase in funding for scholars

Lansing Promise announced an expansion of their program. It will now offer up to $20,000 to scholars in Lansing who seek post-secondary education.

Video shows how Lansing Promise helps one student pay for her education.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Here in Lansing, there's an organization that wants to see every student cross the graduation stage. I'm your neighborhood reporter, Ava Moschet, with how students could benefit from an expansion of the Lansing Promise.

"I really didn't want to go to college and have a lot of debt at the end..."

Skeptical at the start, Aurora Lemieux-McKissic is now all in.

"I haven't incurred any debt so far and I'm going into my junior year, so that's the highlight of the program."

She's talking about the Lansing Promise.

It's a scholarship program for Lansing High School graduates aiming to go to college.

Lansing Promise has helped more than 2,000 students pay for their education since 2012.

Lemieux-McKissic got up to $10,000 from the program to help with her education.

And the program is now raising the bar.

"We know that post-secondary education is expensive..."

With an expansion announced Wednesday, the Lansing Promise can now award up to $20,000 per student.

Executive Director Justin Sheehan says it will reduce barriers to help students achieve their maximum potential.

"A whole lot of folks are going to be working together to ensure that we continue to walk in unison with our students, hand in hand, to ensure their success."

And Lemieux-McKissic hopes her story is an inspiration.

"I really want students to feel like they have control of their future and like they can be successful."

Her parents agree.

"A student, you know, would be remiss to miss out on these opportunities because it can lead to any path that is laid out before them."

In Lansing, I'm Ava Moschet. Fox 47 News.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook