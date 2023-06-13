Lansing Pride Festival is back in Old Town this Saturday

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Pride is back this weekend, and they have a whole lot of fun planned.

The Lansing Pride Festival will take place in Old Town this Saturday. Over 3,000 people are expected to attend and enjoy vendors, performances, live music and more.

And just like last year, it's free to attend.

They are also looking for volunteers to help their celebration be successful.

So if your looking to help, go to Lansing Pride's website.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook