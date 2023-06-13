Watch Now
Lansing Pride Festival is back in Old Town this Saturday

Posted at 12:41 PM, Jun 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-13 12:41:43-04

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Pride is back this weekend, and they have a whole lot of fun planned.

The Lansing Pride Festival will take place in Old Town this Saturday. Over 3,000 people are expected to attend and enjoy vendors, performances, live music and more.

And just like last year, it's free to attend.

They are also looking for volunteers to help their celebration be successful.

So if your looking to help, go to Lansing Pride's website.

