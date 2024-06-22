Lansing Pride festival held in Old Town

Lansing Pride's goal is to bring Lansing's LGBTQIA spaces together and foster a sense of love and true belonging.

Watch the video above to learn about the Lansing Pride Festival

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Lansing Pride festival is where many of our neighbors enjoyed food, live music, and most importantly bringing the community closer together.

"Providing a safe space for representation, to be your authentic self," Lansing resident Kyle Taylor said.

Lansing Pride aims to bring Lansing's LGBTQIA spaces together and foster a sense of love and true belonging.

"We need to treat everyone the same quality, there's no color, no race we're all human," Lansing Pride Organizer Autum Remesz said.

Lansing pride organizer Autum Remesz tells me as a community it's important we unite and spread more love and accept each other, however, he has seen the opposite recently.

"We all got to get along, and there's people out there, that don't like to get along, but we got to try to change them, to get along and help out everyone," Lansing Pride Organizer Autum Remesz said.

Other Lansing residents echoed that same message throughout the day. Pride was formed out of desire to both create a cohesive Lansing Pride Festival and to build closer and more intentional relationships.

"I think it's extremely important, especially with today's times, just hanging and having friends and meeting new people, which everyone is friendly everyone is welcoming," Lansing resident Jordan Parker said.

With hundreds of people gathering for today's event Autum tells me he sees hope and a brighter future move than ever before.

"I believe we are making a change because we only had like one or two pride events, a couple of years ago, and now there is tons around her," Lansing pride organizer Autum Remesz said.

