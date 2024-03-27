Lansing Police search for missing endangered teen

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Police Department is looking for 14-year-old Zien Roeglin.

According to LPD, he was last seen on the 700 block of N Capitol Avenue on Tuesday, March 26th.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600.

