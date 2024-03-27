Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodDowntown - Old Town - REO Town

Actions

Lansing Police search for missing endangered teen

Missing 14-year-old Zien Roeglin
Lansing Police Department
Missing 14-year-old Zien Roeglin
Posted at 10:05 PM, Mar 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-26 22:05:52-04

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Police Department is looking for 14-year-old Zien Roeglin.

According to LPD, he was last seen on the 700 block of N Capitol Avenue on Tuesday, March 26th.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tianna Jenkins

12:23 PM, Jan 12, 2021

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Tianna Jenkins

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter