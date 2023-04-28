Lansing Police officer arraigned on organized retail fraud charges

LANSING, Mich. — On Thursday, Lansing Police Department Officer Gregory Tracy was arraigned on one count of first-degree retail fraud and one count of organized retail fraud. He was arraigned in the 54-B District Court in Ingham County.

Tracy allegedly was involved in a retail fraud "price switching" scheme between Jan. 9, 2023, and April 3, 2023. He is accused of switching the price on boxes of sports cards for lesser-valued items, then selling the higher-value cards to other individuals.

According to Attorney General Dana Nessel, Tracy is believed to have defrauded Meijer of over $10,000.

In March 2023, detectives from the Michigan State Police Fraud Investigation Unit began investigating a series of retail fraud allegations, discovering over 65 separate incidents across Eaton, Ingham, Clinton, Ionia, Genesee and Shiawassee counties.

The case was then refered to the Department of Attorney General's Retail Fraud Unit.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook