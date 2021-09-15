Watch
Lansing police looking for missing 14-year-old

Lansing Police Department, 2021
Trey-Jen Lashaun Wilson
Posted at 4:24 PM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 16:24:10-04

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old, Trey-Jen Lashaun Wilson.

Trey-Jen is described as being 6'0" and 125 lbs.

Family recently reported that Trey-Jen was missing person. He was last seen in the 900 block of Long Boulevard in Lansing getting into a gray Honda Civic.

Trey-Jen could be hanging out in the Benton Harbor, Michigan area.

Call the Lansing Police if you have any information at 517-483-4600 or the Benton Harbor Police at 269-927-8436 or reaching out directly to Lansing Police Department Detective Brittany Roberts: brittany.roberts@lansingmi.gov

