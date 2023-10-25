Lansing Police Department shares halloween safety tips

LANSING, Mich. — Halloween is just around the corner and the Lansing Police Department wants to make sure you and the kiddos stay safe.

LPD says it’s important to be careful when crossing the street.

Do not run between parked cars and in order to be seen at night try putting on glow sticks.

If you plan on drinking and going to a party make sure you have a designated driver.

LPD says checking candy is very important. Parents should make sure kids aren’t getting a hold of anything dangerous.

And if you are driving in neighborhoods, please be patient. Try to avoid the areas from 6 pm until 8 pm which is trick or treating times in the city.

