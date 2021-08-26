Watch
NeighborhoodsDowntown - Old Town - REO Town

Actions

Lansing Police Department searching for missing man

items.[0].image.alt
Lansing Police Department, 2021
John Thomas Werner
John Thomas Werner
Posted at 7:04 PM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 19:06:56-04

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Police Department is searching for 32-year-old John Thomas Werner.

Werner is 6′4″ tall with a thin build and was last seen walking on Thursday morning at 8:30 a.m. near the C.A.T.A bus station in the 400 block of S. Grand Avenue in Lansing.

He was wearing a burgundy sweatshirt, gray shorts, gray Nike shoes and a cowboy hat.

Werner may be driving an older burgundy Chevy Blazer with a blue driver’s side door.

If you have any information on John Werner's whereabouts, please call the Lansing Police at (517) 483-4600.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Erica Murphy

Erica Murphy

1:21 PM, Mar 03, 2021

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Erica Murphy

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter