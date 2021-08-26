Lansing Police Department searching for missing man

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Police Department is searching for 32-year-old John Thomas Werner.

Werner is 6′4″ tall with a thin build and was last seen walking on Thursday morning at 8:30 a.m. near the C.A.T.A bus station in the 400 block of S. Grand Avenue in Lansing.

He was wearing a burgundy sweatshirt, gray shorts, gray Nike shoes and a cowboy hat.

Werner may be driving an older burgundy Chevy Blazer with a blue driver’s side door.

If you have any information on John Werner's whereabouts, please call the Lansing Police at (517) 483-4600.

