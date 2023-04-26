Lansing Police Department conducts maximum enforcement period

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Police Department announced that as of Wednesday, April 26, officers will be conducting a maximum enforcement period.

A maximum enforcement period entails that additional officers will be on the roadways to stop speeding vehicles, reckless drivers and other traffic-related offenses.

According to the department, drivers issued citations could owe up to $500 in fees.

Over the course of the next several weeks, officers will conduct multiple maximum enforcement periods while working with the Office of Highway Safety Planning.

