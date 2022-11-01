Watch Now
Lansing Police Department and Positive Somebody team up to pass out positive packs

Lansing Police Lieutenant Michelle Spoelma & Positive Somebody Founder Jenny Metzmaker
Posted at 1:18 PM, Nov 01, 2022
LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Police Department is partnering with the non-profit organization Positive Somebody to pass out positive packs to the community and boost mental health awareness.

The positive packs are expected to help people benefit from positive coping tools and reduce harmful coping mechanisms such as addiction, violence and suicide.

The packs include pencils, journals, breathing exercises, positive affirmations, fidgets and more.

Community officers and social workers with the police department will carry the packs in their vehicles.

Officers will also have the opportunity to keep them in their patrol car.

They will also be available in the community room at the South Precinct.

