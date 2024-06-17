Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee to retire by end of month

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee is retiring at the end of the month.

Lansing police confirmed Sosebee's retirement to FOX 47 News early Monday afternoon.

According to the city's website, Sosebee has been in law enforcement since 1999 and with the Lansing Police Department for over two decades. He started his career in Meridian Township as an officer before joining the LPD. During his tenure with LPD, he was in many capacities, including on the road patrol, Tactical Team, Honor Guard, and Emergency Management Team. He was promoted to Sergeant in 2014, Lieutenant in 2014, and Captain in 2019.

According to the city, he was promoted to interim Police Chief on June 26, 2021, before Mayor Andy Schor promoted him Chief of Police at the end of 2021.

Mayor Schor sent us the following statement on Monday afternoon:

“Chief Ellery Sosebee rose through the ranks of LPD over the course of his career, eventually becoming our Police Chief. He has been a dedicated officer and leader for the City of Lansing and I have been incredibly honored to work with him. Ellery’s strong, steady leadership during some stressful times has been a tremendous asset to this City and to me personally. I appreciate his years of service and truly wish him well as he begins this next chapter.”

Mayor Schor has asked Assistant Chief Rob Backus to lead the Department during this transition. Chief Backus, who has worked closely with Chief Sosebee, will take over as Interim Chief of Police on July 1 upon Chief Sosebee’s retirement.

