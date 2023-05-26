Lansing Parks and Recreation looking to hire young people

LANSING, Mich. — If you're a young Michigander looking to make a few bucks in the Lansing area, the Lansing Parks and Recreation Department has some opportunities for you.

Starting at 16 years old, teens can get jobs that will keep them busy.

"You can be an assistant counselor with our kids camp program," Leisure Services Manager Emily Stevens said. "You can become a lifeguard. We'll even train you and certify you for that."

There are a lot of different jobs available, including a baseball umpire.

And these jobs help teens start to have some extra cash. The city's job postings show that camp counselors can earn up to $13.50 an hour, while sports officials can get up to $25 a game.

But the pitch for teens includes more than just pay. It's a way for them to get the experience they need before entering the job force when they are older.

"Interacting and getting to know people and moving around in your community, that makes you just a better overall person, and it makes your mood better," Stevens said. "It makes it makes you feel like you've satisfied something. So I really think like getting involved in something, whether it's work or just an activity."

So if you're sold on a summer job, head to your computer and get that application ready to go.

"Once you apply, we'll reach out, do a quick interview with you," Stevens said. "We do lots of hands on training and things, but first thing to do is put the application in at the website."

