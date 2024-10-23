Lansing officials highlight federal investments in climate change relief efforts

(WSYM) Lansing Mayor Andy Schor and U.S. EPA Region 5 Regional Administrator Debra Shore met to celebrate the impact of federal climate investments this morning.

The investments include $156 million for Michigan's Solar for All program and $148 million for weatherization innovation in Michigan.

These officials, along with other local and federal leaders, say they hope to make Lansing homes more energy efficient and lower monthly costs for residents. They also aim to spur job creation.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Investing in the future. I'm your neighborhood reporter Ava Moschet with how Lansing's new Federal Climate Investment aims to help our neighbors.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor and other state and local officials met to celebrate the impact of federal climate investments earlier today.

The group celebrated Lansing's effort to develop long-lasting change, in our neighborhoods and statewide.

As a part of the Inflation Reduction Act, Lansing has invested $8 million towards electric vehicle charging stations and has focused on renewable energy efforts in the city.

The $27 billion Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund is the largest investment in climate action in American History.

Lansing officials say they will ensure this funding makes a positive impact.

"These funds have allowed us to dream bigger, to be more proactive as we re-imagine community services with efficiencies and saving money."

Lansing's goal is to reach net 0 by the year 2050.

In Lansing, I'm Ava Moschet. Fox 47 News.

