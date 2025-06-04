Lansing nonprofit celebrates Pride Month with events throughout June

LANSING, Mich — It's Pride Month and a local nonprofit is hosting several events throughout the month of June to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community.

Lansing Pride is a nonprofit organization of volunteers that has been creating a safe space for the LGBTQIA+ community in Lansing since 2021.

The main goal of the nonprofit is to provide support and resources for the annual Lansing Pride Festival, but the festival isn't the only event in June.

On June 3, Lansing Pride kicked off Pride Month with a ceremony to raise the Pride Flag at Lansing City Hall, where it will remain for the whole month of June.

WATCH: Lansing officials raise Pride Flag at city hall

"We're welcoming, we're supportive" : Lansing raises pride flag to kick of a month-long celebration

Full event schedule:

Lansing Pride Bake Sale:



Saturday, May 31, 2025

11:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Lansing Shuffle3

Lansing Pride Pageant 2025: Ms. Pro and Mr.:



Sunday, June 1, 2025

6:00 PM - 11:30 PM

The Studio at 414

2025 Pride Flag Raising:



Tuesday, June 3, 2025

4:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Lansing City Hall

P.F. Chang's presents: A Lansing Pride Fundraiser!:



Wednesday, June 4, 2025

11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

P.F. Chang's in Lansing

Drag Me To Church



Saturday, June 7, 2025

8:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Central United Methodist Church

Schuler Books Book Days Fundraiser!:



Sunday, June 8, 8:00 AM - Saturday, June 14, 9:00 PM

Schuler Books Okemos

Pride Night with Lansing Lugnuts:



Tuesday, June 10, 2025

7:05 PM - 11:00 PM

Lugnuts Stadium

Lansing Pride 2025:



Saturday, June 28, 2025

1:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Old Town, Lansing

