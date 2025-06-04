Lansing nonprofit celebrates Pride Month with events throughout June

LANSING, Mich — It's Pride Month and a local nonprofit is hosting several events throughout the month of June to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community.
Lansing Pride is a nonprofit organization of volunteers that has been creating a safe space for the LGBTQIA+ community in Lansing since 2021.
The main goal of the nonprofit is to provide support and resources for the annual Lansing Pride Festival, but the festival isn't the only event in June.
On June 3, Lansing Pride kicked off Pride Month with a ceremony to raise the Pride Flag at Lansing City Hall, where it will remain for the whole month of June.
WATCH: Lansing officials raise Pride Flag at city hall
Lansing Pride Bake Sale:
- Saturday, May 31, 2025
- 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
- Lansing Shuffle3
Lansing Pride Pageant 2025: Ms. Pro and Mr.:
- Sunday, June 1, 2025
- 6:00 PM - 11:30 PM
- The Studio at 414
2025 Pride Flag Raising:
- Tuesday, June 3, 2025
- 4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
- Lansing City Hall
P.F. Chang's presents: A Lansing Pride Fundraiser!:
- Wednesday, June 4, 2025
- 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
- P.F. Chang's in Lansing
Drag Me To Church
- Saturday, June 7, 2025
- 8:00 PM - 11:00 PM
- Central United Methodist Church
Schuler Books Book Days Fundraiser!:
- Sunday, June 8, 8:00 AM - Saturday, June 14, 9:00 PM
- Schuler Books Okemos
Pride Night with Lansing Lugnuts:
- Tuesday, June 10, 2025
- 7:05 PM - 11:00 PM
- Lugnuts Stadium
Lansing Pride 2025:
- Saturday, June 28, 2025
- 1:00 PM - 10:00 PM
- Old Town, Lansing
Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.