LANSING, Mich — Lansing residents near the proposed Deep Green Data Center site have a range of opinions about the project ahead of Mayor Andy Schor's State of the City address tonight.

WATCH BELOW: Lansing neighbors near proposed data center site share hopes ahead of State of the City address

Lansing neighbors near proposed data center site share hopes ahead of State of the City address

Ahead of tonight's address, I spoke with neighbors near the proposed site to hear what they think and what they hope to hear from the mayor.

Some neighbors support the idea of bringing a data center to the area, while others are firmly opposed.

"I support data centers," one neighbor said.

"I am 100% against it," another said.

Jerry Norris, who opposes the project, said he believes residents need more information and that the process has lacked transparency.

"I think there's a lot of gaps and I think there's a lot of misinformation," Norris said.

Norris said he hopes the mayor will follow the lead of other communities across the state when it comes to the project.

"I hope he follows 25 other communities in Michigan and puts a pause on the project until we get the things that have been committed to us since we found out about the project," Norris said.

Linda Tarver, who supports the data center, said she still has significant questions about it.

"How much water does it take? A significant amount? Who pays for it? What happens when they leave?" Tarver said.

Tarver said she believes the outcome should be balanced and reflect what the community wants.

"It has to be balanced, it has to prioritize people first, it has to be transparent. It has to give people the opportunity to weigh in on the things that concern them," Tarver said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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