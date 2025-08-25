Lansing mom credits Headstart program for family's success amid concerns over federal bill

LANSING, Mich — A Lansing mother of three says she owes her life to the Capital Area Community Services Headstart program as local and federal officials debate the impact of proposed legislation.

Zhamilya Yessirkepova used the Headstart program to connect with food benefits, birthing classes and Medicaid.

"Headstart and Medicaid provided my family with the opportunity to put us in the position we are in now," Yessirkepova said.

She joined Lansing Mayor Andy Schor and U.S. Senator Gary Peters Monday to advocate against what they describe as negative impacts of what they're calling "the one big beautiful bill."

"In our agency, almost 100% heavily rely on Medicaid," Yessirkepova said.

Peters emphasized the local impact of the proposed legislation.

"It's important to know that its going to impact people right here, right in this neighborhood, right in the neighborhood next to us and the neighborhood after that," Peters said.

Last week, Congressman Tom Barrett visited Mid-Michigan to promote how he believes the bill will benefit small business owners.

"Highlights a lot of the really important stuff going on in our economy and the real emphasis we are putting on small business," Barrett said.

However, Peters argues the bill's cuts to Medicaid and food assistance programs, along with added work requirements, will prevent people from accessing needed services.

"We are going to end up helping these folks one way or another, it will just be more expensive for the taxpayers of the city of Lansing," Schor said.

Yessirkepova, who now works for the Lansing Headstart program, uses her position to give back.

"To advocate for families like mine," she said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

