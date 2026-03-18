Lansing mayor to deliver State of the City address Wednesday at Lansing Community College

LANSING, Mich — Lansing Mayor Andy Schor is set to deliver his 2026 State of the City address Wednesday evening at Lansing Community College, and we will have coverage throughout the day — examining the speech, the biggest issues facing the city, and how the mayor has or hasn't kept the promises of past addresses.

The event begins at 6 p.m. at Dart Auditorium, 500 N. Capitol Ave., in downtown Lansing. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The address will also be streamed live on the city's YouTube page.

This year's event will feature a new format, with conversations highlighting projects and growth happening across Lansing. Schor is expected to be joined by several special guests. Topics are expected to include housing, economic investments and impact, road funding, and basic human services.

Mayor Schor could also address the future of data centers in the city, a topic that has created a mixed response among Lansing neighbors.

The address comes as the city released its 2025 Annual Report, a 220-page document detailing accomplishments, financial performance, and strategic investments from the past year. The report covers public safety, infrastructure, economic development, housing, sustainability, and community services.

"I am so pleased to present Lansing's 2025 Annual Report, highlighting a year of meaningful progress and continued growth for our city," Schor said. "This report reflects our commitment to transparency, accountability, and delivering real results for Lansing residents. From strengthening public safety to investing in infrastructure and expanding economic opportunities, we are building a stronger, more resilient community for everyone. I am so proud of what we accomplished together. Lansing's success is the result of collaboration and a shared vision for our city's future."

Among the highlights from the report:

Roads and infrastructure: The city addressed 2,114 pothole complaints and used nearly 701.94 tons of cold patch for street repairs. A 2-year rehabilitation of Michigan Avenue was completed with a total investment of $14.1 million, funded through federal, state, and local sources. The city also completed phase one of the Pleasant Grove repaving project from Mt. Hope to W. Holmes.

Public safety: The Lansing Police Department responded to more than 72,000 calls for service as of November 2025. Officers executed more than 65 search warrants, resulting in more than 46 arrests and successful prosecution of felony charges. Nearly 3 dozen firearms were seized from people possessing them illegally. The Lansing Fire Department responded to 27,080 incidents, with nearly 82% of those — 22,078 — being calls for Emergency Medical Services. Construction on the newly built Fire Station 2 was also completed.

WATCH: More than 30 rounds fired from multiple firearms outside Mac's Bar on East Michigan Avenue

Chaos outside Mac’s Bar: Lansing man critically injured in Friday shooting

Economic development: The Lansing Economic Development Corporation oversaw more than $112.7 million in investments and the creation of more than 131 housing units. The city's Facade Improvement Grant Program provided 19 businesses with grants totaling $270,695 in funding commitments. The Lansing EDC also secured an additional $500,000 from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and LEAP for the program.

Neighborhoods: The city awarded $62,596.85 in grants to 28 different neighborhood projects and provided 35 mini grants to support neighborhood events. The city also launched the Office of Neighborhood Safety to advance gun violence prevention and intervention efforts.

The full 2025 Annual Report is available on the mayor's page on the city's website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.