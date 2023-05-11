Lansing man celebrates 25 years with Capital Area District Libraries

LANSING, Mich. — Capital Area District Libraries (CADL) has been serving the community for 25 years now, and inside the downtown Lansing branch, you'll find Mark Buzzitta.

"All of a sudden, you look back and you go 'wow, look how far we've come,'" said Buzzitta, who is the library assistant for community engagement for CADL.

Buzzitta is excited to be a part the milestone of CADL turning their page to chapter 25.

"We're celebrating all year long," Buzzitta said.

The downtown branch holds a special place in his heart.

"I've been coming to the downtown library since I was about 5 years old," he said.

And his love for libraries eventually became a part-time job in high school.

For seven years he was with the Lansing Public Library before it became CADL, so of course, he's seen changes.

As he was getting ready to graduate from Michigan State University, CADL was formed, and he decided to keep working.

"When I started and even when CADL first started, there was one internet computer in the library. And over the years, that number has grown to 30 and 40 computers for the public to use," Buzzitta said. "We had VHS, and then, that switched to DVDs. And we still have collections like that DVDs and things, but now, it's branched off into streaming services."

He has seen plenty of other changes too, like in 2000 when Y2K was a bust and computer checkout became available, and in 2021, when the library eliminated fines for overdue items.

But, his love for the organization never changed.

"Here we are, 25 years later, still doing it," Buzzitta said. "First 25 years, I worked as a library assistant working our public service desks and doing programming and lots of fun with things like that community outreach and things."

Now, he's moved into a new position where he's able to do more.

"With our community engagement department and still doing programming and preparing contracts and working with our summer reading program," Buzzitta said.

So when you visit one of the 13 CADL branches, make sure you wish them a happy 25 years and also get that free library card because there are a lot of things each spot has to offer.

"We have a library of things collection, as I mentioned, our e-books and streaming services are available. So there really is something for everybody," Buzzitta said. "Come in, visit your local branch in person, talk to the library staff, and I think people will learn a lot of things that will surprise them."

And as for Buzzitta, he's open to taking on another 25 years.

"Let me do the math if I'm only 25. Now, how that worked out? I think, I think, I think I could see that, yes," Buzzitta said.

To learn more about CADL, click here.

