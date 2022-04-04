Lansing Lugnuts return to Jackson field for upcoming season

LANSING, Mich. — Baseball season is officially back and the Lansing Lugnuts are ready to win some games. Players, their manager, and coaches arrived back at Jackson Field on Sunday to do a little practicing.

This upcoming season you can expect to see some exciting baseball from this team. The roster is a very diverse mix of players and individuals from all over the country.

On Wednesday, you can check out a pretty cool exhibition game against Michigan State University.

"That's something that doesn't get to happen a whole lot where you have a professional team playing against a collegiate team. So it's something you're not going to see every day for me that's exciting," said manager Phil Pohl. "But really just the year as a whole it's a good opportunity for our players to develop. We're excited for the fans that come out and I know it's been a rough couple of years with COVID and fan protocols. But we're excited hopefully be back at capacity and be able to play in front of loading crowds."

Lawrence Butler plays outfield and first base. He says he's looking forward to winning this year.

"We've had a great spring. Everybody looks great. The pitchers look great. Position players look great. Bats are hot. So I feel I will have no problem at all," Butler said.

The Lansing Lugnuts are thankful for the community support. They will open at home for the first game of the Minor League season this Friday at 6 p.m.

